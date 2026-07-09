Follow this guide

One hairstyle, endless looks: The bowl cut

By Simran Jeet 03:01 pm Jul 09, 202603:01 pm

What's the story

The bowl cut is a classic hairstyle that has made a comeback in recent years. Known for its simplicity and versatility, it can be styled in various ways to suit different occasions. Whether you are heading to a casual gathering or a formal event, there are plenty of creative ways to elevate your bowl cut. Here are some practical tips and ideas on how to style this iconic look for any occasion.