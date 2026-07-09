One hairstyle, endless looks: The bowl cut
What's the story
The bowl cut is a classic hairstyle that has made a comeback in recent years. Known for its simplicity and versatility, it can be styled in various ways to suit different occasions. Whether you are heading to a casual gathering or a formal event, there are plenty of creative ways to elevate your bowl cut. Here are some practical tips and ideas on how to style this iconic look for any occasion.
Tip 1
Add texture with layers
Adding layers to your bowl cut can give it more texture and volume. Ask your stylist to add some subtle layers around the crown and sides. This will not only make your hair easier to manage, but also give it a modern twist. Layering works well for those with fine or thin hair, as it adds depth without making the hair look too bulky.
Tip 2
Experiment with color highlights
Incorporating color highlights into your bowl cut can instantly amp up its appeal. Go for subtle highlights that complement your natural hair color, or try bold shades for an edgy look. Highlights can accentuate the shape of the cut and add dimension, making it perfect for both casual outings and special events.
Tip 3
Use styling products wisely
Styling products like pomade, wax, or gel can help you achieve different looks with your bowl cut. A small amount of product, applied evenly, can help define layers and add shine without weighing down your hair. Experiment with different products to find what works best for you, depending on whether you want a sleek finish or more tousled texture.
Tip 4
Incorporate accessories
Accessories like headbands or clips can be great for styling a bowl cut for different occasions. A simple headband can give you an elegant look for formal events, while colorful clips can make it fun for casual outings. Accessories are also a great way to personalize your hairstyle and make it versatile enough for different settings.