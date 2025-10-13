Pompadour: Tips to nail the classic hairstyle

The pompadour is a classic hairstyle that has stood the test of time, making a comeback in recent years. Famous for its voluminous top and sleek sides, the pompadour is a versatile style that suits a range of face shapes and hair types. Whether you want to add some flair to your everyday look or are preparing for a special occasion, mastering the pompadour can be a game-changer. Here's how you can style it like a pro.

Tip 1 Choosing the right products Selecting the right products is key to achieving a perfect pompadour. Use a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to add body to your hair. For styling, opt for a strong-hold gel or pomade that gives you control without making your hair stiff. A blow dryer can also help in adding volume and setting your style in place.

Tip 2 Mastering the blow-dry technique The blow-dry technique is key to achieving that iconic height of the pompadour. Start by towel-drying your hair gently, then apply a heat protectant to shield your strands from damage. Using a round brush, lift sections of your hair upwards while blow-drying on medium heat. This will add volume at the roots and set the foundation for your style.

Tip 3 Perfecting comb placement Comb placement is key to a polished pompadour look. Start by parting your hair slightly off-center or according to your preference. Use a fine-tooth comb to smooth out any tangles and direct all strands back towards the crown of your head. Make sure all sections are evenly distributed before proceeding with further styling steps.