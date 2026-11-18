Short on time? Try this quick and polished ponytail
What's the story
A quick, polished ponytail can be a lifesaver when you are pressed for time. This hairstyle is not just easy to do but also looks professional and neat. With a few simple steps, you can achieve a sleek ponytail that is perfect for any occasion. Here are some practical tips to help you style your ponytail in under five minutes, ensuring you look put-together, even on the busiest of days.
Tip 1
Use a fine-tooth comb for smoothness
A fine-tooth comb is essential for a smooth and sleek ponytail.
Start by brushing your hair thoroughly to remove any tangles.
Then, use the fine-tooth comb to smooth out any flyaways and create a polished look.
This step is especially important if you have naturally wavy or curly hair that tends to frizz.
Tip 2
Secure with an elastic band
To keep your ponytail secure all day long, use a good-quality elastic band.
Opt for one that does not have metal parts, as they can damage your hair.
Place the band about mid-height on the back of your head, ensuring it is tight enough to hold all your hair without slipping.
Tip 3
Add volume with teasing
If you want to add a little volume to your ponytail, you can tease the roots of your hair before tying it up.
Take small sections of hair at the crown, and gently backcomb them with a brush or comb designed for teasing.
This will give your ponytail more lift and fullness without taking too much time.
Tip 4
Finish with hairspray
To keep everything in place throughout the day, finish off your look by applying some hairspray over your ponytail.
Hold the can about 12 inches away from your head while spraying evenly across all sections of hair.
This will help tame any remaining flyaways and keep everything looking neat all day long.