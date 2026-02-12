What are scalloped hem sweaters?

Scalloped hem sweaters are the perfect combination of comfort and style for the chilly weather. With their unique design, these sweaters add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Be it layering or wearing them alone, scalloped hem sweaters can be styled in a number of ways to stay warm and fashionable. Here are five practical ways to style these beauties this winter.

Tip 1 Pair with high-waisted jeans Pairing scalloped hem sweaters with high-waisted jeans is a classic combination that accentuates the sweater's design. The high waist of the jeans balances out the scalloped edges, creating a harmonious look. This pairing is perfect for casual outings or relaxed days at home, offering both comfort and style. Opt for neutral-colored jeans to keep the focus on the sweater's intricate detailing.

Tip 2 Layer under a blazer Layering a scalloped hem sweater under a blazer is an excellent way to transition from day to night. This combination works well for office settings or evening events where you want to stay warm yet look polished. Choose blazers in solid colors to complement the sweater's pattern without overwhelming it.

Tip 3 Combine with midi skirts Midi skirts make for the perfect partners to scalloped hem sweaters, creating an elegant silhouette that is perfect for formal occasions or special events. The length of the midi skirt complements the sweater's cut, giving you a balanced look. Go for skirts in solid colors or subtle prints so as not to distract from the sweater's unique design.

Tip 4 Wear with ankle boots Ankle boots make for the perfect footwear option to pair with scalloped hem sweaters during winter. They add an edge to your look while keeping you warm in colder months. Go for boots in neutral shades like black or brown so that they go well with different outfits featuring these stylish sweaters.