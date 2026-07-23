How to style sundresses this monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon season calls for a change in fashion, but that does not mean you have to compromise on style. Sundresses, which are usually associated with summer, can be easily adapted to the rainy season with some smart styling tricks. Inspired by celebrity fashion choices, here are some practical tips to wear sundresses during monsoon. These tips will keep you looking chic and comfortable, even when the weather is unpredictable.
Tip 1
Layer with lightweight fabrics
One of the best ways to wear sundresses in monsoon is to layer them with lightweight fabrics.
Celebrities often opt for sheer cardigans or light jackets, adding an extra layer without making you feel too hot.
This way, you can easily take off the outer layer indoors and still stay protected from unexpected drizzles outdoors.
Tip 2
Choose darker colors and patterns
Darker colors and bold patterns are also a great way to camouflage water spots and stains that may occur during monsoon.
Celebrities often choose deep hues like navy blue or forest green that do not show dirt easily.
Floral or geometric prints can also add an element of fun while hiding any water marks.
Tip 3
Accessorize strategically
Accessories are key to elevating sundresses for monsoon wear.
Celebrities often go for waterproof footwear, like rubber sandals or stylish rain boots, that go with their outfits.
A crossbody bag made of water-resistant material is a practical choice, keeping your essentials safe while adding to your overall look.
Tip 4
Opt for breathable materials
Breathable materials are key to comfort during humid monsoon days.
Cotton and linen sundresses are popular picks, as they allow air to circulate, keeping you cool even when it is humid outside.
Celebrities often opt for these fabrics, as they are light and dry quickly if they do get wet.
Tip 5
Incorporate functional outerwear
Functional outerwear is a must-have for monsoon styling.
Celebrities often opt for lightweight raincoats or ponchos that go with their sundresses, without compromising on style.
These pieces are designed to be easily foldable, making it convenient to carry them around when not in use.
This way, you can remain stylish and prepared for the unpredictable weather of the season.