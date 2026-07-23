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How straw accessories are taking over fashion
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How straw accessories are taking over fashion

By Simran Jeet
Jul 23, 2026
03:04 pm
What's the story

African straw weaving is a timeless craft, which has been passed down generations. The technique employs natural materials to create beautiful, functional pieces. In modern fashion, these designs have found their way into contemporary styles, offering a unique blend of tradition and innovation. By incorporating African straw weaving into your wardrobe, you can enjoy a distinctive look that celebrates cultural heritage while staying trendy.

Accessory integration

Incorporating straw accessories

Straw accessories, such as hats, bags, and belts, can add an earthy touch to any outfit.

These pieces are not just stylish but also practical for daily use. A straw bag can be the perfect companion for a casual outing or a beach day.

Hats made from straw offer sun protection while adding flair to your look.

Belts woven from straw can define your waistline and add texture to simple outfits.

Texture blending

Mixing textures with straw garments

Garments made from or embellished with straw weaving can add an interesting texture contrast to your wardrobe.

Pairing a straw-embroidered top with denim jeans creates a balanced look that is both casual and chic.

A skirt with straw detailing can be paired with a plain blouse for an understated, yet elegant, appearance.

Mixing these textures allows you to experiment with different styles while keeping the outfit cohesive.

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Sustainable style

Embracing eco-friendly fashion choices

Choosing eco-friendly fashion options is more important than ever, and African straw weaving fits right into this trend.

The materials used are often sourced sustainably, causing minimal environmental impact compared to synthetic alternatives.

By opting for these pieces, you not only support traditional craftspeople but also contribute positively towards environmental conservation efforts.

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Artisan collaboration

Supporting local artisans

Buying African straw-woven items also supports local artisans who depend on this craft for their livelihood.

Many communities across Africa are involved in creating these beautiful pieces using age-old techniques passed down through generations.

By investing in their work, you help preserve cultural heritage and provide economic opportunities for skilled craftsmen.

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