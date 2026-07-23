How straw accessories are taking over fashion

Straw accessories, such as hats, bags, and belts, can add an earthy touch to any outfit.

These pieces are not just stylish but also practical for daily use. A straw bag can be the perfect companion for a casual outing or a beach day.

Hats made from straw offer sun protection while adding flair to your look.

Belts woven from straw can define your waistline and add texture to simple outfits.