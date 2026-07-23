Puff hairstyle: A classic for every hair type
What's the story
The puff hairstyle is a timeless classic that adds volume and elegance to any look. Whether you are preparing for a special occasion or just want to elevate your everyday style, mastering the puff can make all the difference. With a few simple techniques, you can achieve this iconic look effortlessly. Here is how you can style your hair in a puff, with practical tips and insights.
Tool selection
Choosing the right tools
Selecting the right tools is essential for achieving a perfect puff.
A fine-tooth comb will help you tease your hair for added volume, while a soft brush will smooth out any tangles.
Hairpins are also necessary to secure the puff in place, and a good-quality hairspray will keep everything intact throughout the day.
Investing in these tools can make styling easier and more effective.
Volume boost
Teasing for volume
Teasing is the key to creating volume in your puff hairstyle.
Start by sectioning off the crown area of your head.
Use your fine-tooth comb to gently backcomb these sections from the roots toward the scalp. This creates a fuller base that supports the puff's height.
Be gentle while teasing to avoid damaging your hair, and focus on areas that need more lift.
Secure style
Securing your puff
Once you have achieved the desired volume, it is time to secure your puff.
Gently smooth over the top layer of hair with your brush, being careful not to flatten the teased sections underneath.
Use hairpins strategically placed at the base of the puff to hold it securely in place, without making them too visible.
A strong-hold hairspray can provide additional support.
Final details
Finishing touches
Adding finishing touches makes all the difference in perfecting your puff hairstyle.
Tame any flyaways with a light mist of hairspray, or use an anti-frizz serum if needed.
You can also accessorize with decorative clips or headbands for an extra flair, without compromising on elegance or sophistication.