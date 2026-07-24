5 easy ways to get retro waves naturally
What's the story
Retro waves are a timeless hairstyle that can add elegance and charm to any look. They are perfect for those who want to achieve a classic, sophisticated appearance without the use of heat styling tools. By embracing natural textures, you can create these waves effortlessly and maintain healthy hair. This article explores various ways to style retro waves naturally, providing practical tips and insights for achieving this iconic look.
Tip 1
Use braids for natural waves
One of the easiest ways to get retro waves is by braiding your hair overnight.
Simply divide your damp hair into sections, and braid each one tightly.
Leave them overnight, and unravel in the morning for beautiful, natural-looking waves.
This method is heat-free and works best on medium to long hair lengths.
Tip 2
Twist out technique
The twist-out technique is another effective way to achieve retro waves without heat.
Start by twisting small sections of damp hair from roots to ends, and secure with clips or bands.
Once dry, untwist each section gently for soft, defined waves that resemble classic retro styles.
Tip 3
Use sea salt spray
Sea salt spray can help you achieve that textured, wavy look reminiscent of beachy waves.
Just spritz some sea salt spray on damp or dry hair, and scrunch it lightly with your fingers.
This will give your hair volume and a tousled wave pattern, perfect for that retro vibe.
Tip 4
Pin curls method
Pin curls are an old-school technique to get those vintage-inspired waves.
Start by sectioning slightly damp hair into small parts, then roll each section around your fingers and secure it with bobby pins or clips close to the scalp.
Once completely dry, remove the pins carefully to reveal bouncy curls that can be styled into retro waves.
Tip 5
Use mousse for volume
Mousse is an excellent product for adding volume and definition when creating retro waves naturally.
Apply a small amount of mousse evenly through damp hair before styling with any of the above techniques, like braids or twist-outs, ensuring a long-lasting hold without weighing down your locks.