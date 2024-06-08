Next Article

Essential tips for pet beach safety

By Simran Jeet Jun 08, 2024

What's the story Beaches are a paradise for both humans and their furry companions. The sun, sand, and waves create an irresistible playground for pets, but it's essential to ensure their safety and well-being while frolicking in the sand and surf. Here's a guide on how to take care of your pet on beaches, so you both can make the most of your seaside adventures.

Research

Research pet-friendly beaches

Not all beaches are pet-friendly, so before planning your trip, do some research to find beaches that welcome furry companions. Look for designated dog-friendly beaches that allow pets to roam and play freely without restrictions. Additionally, check for any specific rules or regulations imposed by the beach authorities, such as leash requirements or restricted areas.

Hydration

Pack the essentials

Make sure to pack plenty of fresh water to keep your pet hydrated, as saltwater can be harmful if ingested. Bring along a collapsible water bowl for easy access, along with some snacks or treats to replenish their energy. Don't forget to pack a leash, waste bags, and a towel to dry off your pet after a swim.

Sunshield

Protect against sun and heat

Sun's rays can pose risks to your pet's skin and health. Protect your furry friend by applying pet-safe sunscreen to exposed areas. Look for sunscreen specifically formulated for pets, as human sunscreen can contain ingredients that are toxic to animals. Additionally, provide ample shade by setting up a beach umbrella or canopy to shield your pet from direct sunlight.

Overheating

Monitor temperature and hydration

Beach days can be hot and humid, leading to dehydration and heat exhaustion in pets. Monitor your pet's behavior for signs of overheating, such as excessive panting, lethargy, or drooling. Offer frequent breaks in the shade and encourage them to drink water regularly. Avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day, opting for early morning or evening outings when temperatures are cooler.

Caution

Watch out for hazards

Be mindful of sharp debris that could injure your pet's paws and beware of potentially fatal blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria. Pets may encounter sand fleas or ticks at the beach, so check and bathe them afterward, especially if they enjoy rolling in the sand. Exercise caution around jellyfish or crabs, and discourage your pet from investigating them to prevent stings or bites.