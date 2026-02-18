How to update your Aadhaar details
What's the story
Updating your Aadhaar details is crucial for availing of several utility services in India. The process ensures that your information is accurate and up-to-date, enabling seamless access to electricity, water, and gas services. Here are five essential tips to help you update your Aadhaar details efficiently. By following these steps, you can avoid common pitfalls and ensure that your updates are processed smoothly.
Tip 1
Use official online portals
Accessing official online portals is the most efficient way to update your Aadhaar details. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website provides a secure platform for making updates. By using these portals, you can avoid intermediaries and potential frauds. Make sure you have all necessary documents scanned and ready before starting the process.
Tip 2
Keep documents handy
Having all required documents handy makes the Aadhaar update process a lot easier. These documents usually include proof of identity, address, and contact number. Having them handy ensures that you can fill in the required details without any delay or error. It also helps in verifying the information quickly, making the process a lot faster.
Tip 3
Verify mobile number linked to Aadhaar
A verified mobile number linked to your Aadhaar is critical for receiving OTPs during the update process. If your mobile number isn't updated or linked with Aadhaar, you won't be able to authenticate your requests online. Make sure your mobile number is updated before proceeding with any updates.
Tip 4
Double-check entered information
Before submitting any updates on the UIDAI portal, it is important to double-check the information you entered. This is to ensure that there are no errors in your personal details such as name, address, or contact number. Any mistake in these details can lead to delays in processing your request or even rejection. Hence, it is important to verify every detail before final submission.
Tip 5
Track update status online
After submitting an update request through UIDAI's online portal or an Aadhaar Enrollment Center, keep track of its status using the provided acknowledgment number. This number helps you check whether your update has been processed successfully or if any further action is required from your end.