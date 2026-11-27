Working with spreadsheets? Try these 5 keyboard shortcuts
What's the story
Keyboard shortcuts are essential for boosting productivity, particularly when working with spreadsheets. They save time and make navigation and data manipulation easier. By using these shortcuts, you can minimize the time spent on repetitive tasks and focus on more complex analysis. Here are five essential keyboard shortcuts that can help you become a spreadsheet pro, making your workflow efficient and effective.
Tip 1
Quick cell selection
To quickly select an entire cell in a spreadsheet, just hit the Ctrl key along with the spacebar.
This trick comes in handy when you want to apply formatting or enter data across an entire column, without having to click on each cell.
It saves time and keeps your focus on the task at hand, rather than getting lost in manual selection.
Tip 2
Efficient row navigation
Navigating through rows can be tedious if done manually.
To move quickly between rows, use the arrow keys in combination with Shift and the Spacebar.
This combination allows you to select entire rows swiftly, making it easier to edit or format multiple rows at once.
It's a simple yet effective way to enhance your navigation speed within spreadsheets.
Tip 3
Instant formula entry
Entering formulas in spreadsheets becomes a breeze with the use of the Alt + = shortcut key combination.
This trick automatically inserts the *SUM* function for selected cells, saving you from typing out the formula manually.
It comes especially handy when you want to do quick calculations without wasting time on repetitive tasks, letting you focus on more complex analysis.
Tip 4
Rapid data filtering
Data filtering is an essential task in spreadsheets, and it can be done quickly with Ctrl + Shift + L.
This shortcut toggles filters on and off for your data set, letting you sort through information quickly, without having to go through menus.
It is a great way to keep your workflow smooth while dealing with large amounts of data.
Tip 5
Quick cell copying
Copying content from one cell to another becomes lightning fast with Ctrl and C for copying and Ctrl and V for pasting.
These basic, yet powerful, shortcuts let you replicate information across cells in seconds, eliminating the need for dragging or clicking through menus.
They ensure that your focus stays on data analysis rather than manual duplication processes.