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Africa's hair growth secret: Kola nut

By Simran Jeet 12:46 pm Jul 09, 202612:46 pm

What's the story

African kola nut is a popular natural remedy, believed to promote hair growth. The nut, which is native to West Africa, is packed with caffeine and other nutrients that may benefit hair health. Many swear by its use as a natural alternative to chemical treatments. Here are some insights into how you can use African kola nut for hair growth and what makes it special.