Langos: This Hungarian snack is delectable! 

Langos, a Hungarian delicacy, is a deep-fried flatbread that has become a favorite street food all over Europe . This crispy treat is usually topped with garlic, sour cream, and cheese, but variations abound depending on the region. Its popularity has soared as people look for quick, yet delicious, snacks while exploring new cities. Here is how you can relish this delectable dish across Europe.

#1 Traditional toppings and variations Traditionally, langos is topped with garlic water, sour cream, and grated cheese. However, in different parts of Europe, you will find different toppings like jam or honey. These variations allow the dish to be enjoyed by everyone, catering to different taste preferences.

#2 Where to find authentic langos To get an authentic taste of langos, head to local markets and street vendors in Hungary, and neighboring countries like Austria and Slovakia. These places serve freshly made versions that stay true to traditional recipes. In touristy areas, you may find it at fairs or festivals celebrating Hungarian cuisine.

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#3 Cooking techniques for perfect texture The secret to perfect langos lies in its dough preparation and frying technique. The dough should be soft but not sticky before shaping it into flat rounds for frying. Frying at the right temperature ensures a crispy exterior while keeping the inside soft. This is key to getting the texture right.

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