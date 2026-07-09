Ice climbing in Lesotho: Top spots, safety, and tips
What's the story
Lesotho, a tiny landlocked country in Southern Africa, is home to some of the most thrilling ice climbing adventures. The Kingdom in the Sky, as it is known, features stunning landscapes and challenging terrains for climbers from all over the world. With its high altitude and unique geological formations, Lesotho offers an unparalleled experience for adventure seekers. Here are some insights into ice climbing in this beautiful country.
Timing
Best time for ice climbing
The best time for ice climbing in Lesotho is during winter months from May to August. During this time, temperatures drop significantly, causing the formation of ice on various rock faces and waterfalls. Climbers should be prepared for cold weather conditions and plan their trips accordingly. Proper gear and clothing are essential to ensure safety and comfort during these months.
Locations
Popular climbing spots
Lesotho has several popular spots for ice climbing enthusiasts. The Maluti Mountains are a favorite, with their rugged terrain and breathtaking views. Another spot is the Sehlabathebe National Park, which features unique rock formations ideal for climbers of different skill levels. Exploring these areas gives climbers a chance to experience Lesotho's natural beauty while challenging themselves physically.
Safety first
Safety measures to consider
Safety is paramount when going ice climbing in Lesotho. Climbers must ensure they have proper equipment, such as crampons, ice axes, helmets, and harnesses. It is also advisable to go with experienced guides who know the local conditions well. Weather can change rapidly in mountainous regions, so checking forecasts before heading out is crucial.
Beginner advice
Tips for beginners
For beginners planning an ice climbing adventure in Lesotho, it is important to start with easier routes before attempting more difficult ones. Joining guided tours can also provide valuable instruction and support from experienced climbers who know the terrain well. Practicing basic techniques on lower-grade climbs will build confidence and skills over time.