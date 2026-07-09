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Ice climbing in Lesotho: Top spots, safety, and tips

By Simran Jeet 03:48 pm Jul 09, 202603:48 pm

What's the story

Lesotho, a tiny landlocked country in Southern Africa, is home to some of the most thrilling ice climbing adventures. The Kingdom in the Sky, as it is known, features stunning landscapes and challenging terrains for climbers from all over the world. With its high altitude and unique geological formations, Lesotho offers an unparalleled experience for adventure seekers. Here are some insights into ice climbing in this beautiful country.