Thorsmork is surrounded by three major glaciers: Eyjafjallajokull, Myrdalsjokull, and Tindfjallajokull.

These glaciers have carved out valleys over centuries, creating a unique landscape of ice-capped peaks and deep valleys.

Hikers can witness the stark contrast between the icy surfaces of the glaciers and the green valleys below.

The interplay between ice and land makes for stunning views and fascinating geological studies.