A 7-day itinerary through Iceland's geothermal gems
What's the story
Iceland is famous for its spectacular landscapes and geothermal wonders, making it an ideal eco-friendly travel destination.
This week-long itinerary takes you across the country's geothermal attractions, taking you on a deep dive into Iceland's natural beauty.
From hot springs to geysers, you can enjoy the best of sustainable tourism and leave the least carbon footprint.
Here's the itinerary for those who want to explore Iceland responsibly and enjoy its geothermal marvels.
Reykjavik pools
Day 1: Reykjavik's geothermal pools
No trip to Reykjavik is complete without visiting the city's famous geothermal pools. These naturally heated pools give you a relaxing start to your journey.
The most famous one is the Blue Lagoon, which lies on the outskirts of the city. Take a soothing dip as you enjoy the view of the surrounding volcanic landscape.
Don't forget to book your tickets in advance, this attraction is pretty famous among tourists.
Golden Circle
Day 2: Golden Circle exploration
On day two, go for a tour of the Golden Circle, which consists of three main attractions: Thingvellir National Park, Geysir Hot Springs Area, and Gullfoss Waterfall.
At Geysir Hot Springs Area, you can see the Strokkur geyser erupting every few minutes.
Thingvellir National Park gives a glimpse of Iceland's geological history with its rift valley and tectonic plates.
Hveragerdi hike
Day 3: Hveragerdi Hot Springs Hike
Next up, embark on a journey to Hveragerdi and trek through the enchanting Reykjadalur Valley.
The hike, which lasts about one hour each way, gives you the chance to immerse in natural hot springs.
The path unfolds with breathtaking views of steaming vents and bubbling mud pots, set against a backdrop of vibrant greenery, making it a memorable part of your Icelandic adventure.
South Coast tour
Day 4: South Coast adventure
On day four, your adventure continues along the south coast of Iceland.
Start with Seljalandsfoss waterfall, where water falls from an impressive height, giving you a rare behind-the-fall view.
Next, admire Skogafoss waterfall, another of Iceland's natural gems.
The journey then continues to Vik village, famous for its gorgeous black sand beaches.
These beaches have been formed by centuries of volcanic activity, making for a dramatic and stunning landscape that enchants everyone who visits.
Myvatn & Akureyri
Day 5-7: Myvatn Nature Baths & Akureyri visit
Conclude your trip by heading north towards Lake Myvatn area where you can relax at Myvatn Nature Baths surrounded by lava fields offering panoramic views across northern Icelandic landscapes.
From here visit Akureyri, often referred as "Capital of North," which boasts a vibrant cultural scene alongside picturesque fjords nearby.
It's a perfect ending point after exploring the country's diverse geothermal attractions throughout a week-long adventure!