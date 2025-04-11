What's the story

Iceland is famous for its spectacular landscapes and geothermal wonders, making it an ideal eco-friendly travel destination.

This week-long itinerary takes you across the country's geothermal attractions, taking you on a deep dive into Iceland's natural beauty.

From hot springs to geysers, you can enjoy the best of sustainable tourism and leave the least carbon footprint.

Here's the itinerary for those who want to explore Iceland responsibly and enjoy its geothermal marvels.