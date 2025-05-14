What's the story

In today's digital age, screens rule our lives, contributing to digital fatigue and compromised well-being.

A weekly screen-free day can greatly improve your digital wellness by giving you a much-needed break from being plugged-in all the time.

It inspires people to explore offline activities, boosting creativity and mental health.

Disconnecting from screens for a day every week can help you focus better, sleep well, and maintain relations.