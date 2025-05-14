5 most scenic cycling routes worldwide
Cycling enthusiasts always look for paths that offer breathtaking views and challenging terrains.
Across the globe, there are several cycling paths that not only test your endurance but also offer stunning landscapes.
Be it coastal roads or mountainous trails, these routes are perfect for both seasoned cyclists and amateurs looking for an adventure.
Here are the most scenic cycling routes across the world that promise you an unforgettable experience.
Coastal ride
The Great Ocean Road in Australia
If you love coastal views, you can't miss Australia's Great Ocean Road.
This route, which spreads over 240 kilometers, provides the most spectacular ocean views and winds through quaint towns like Lorne and Apollo Bay.
Cyclists will also have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the iconic Twelve Apostles rock formations on the way.
The well-maintained road is perfect for expert riders as well as long-distance cycling novices.
Iconic route
The Pacific Coast Highway in USA
The Pacific Coast Highway is one of America's most iconic cycling routes, running along California's coastline. Spanning approximately 1,000 kilometers from San Francisco to Los Angeles, it offers diverse scenery including beaches, cliffs, and forests.
Cyclists can explore picturesque towns such as Monterey and Santa Barbara while enjoying mild weather year-round.
This route is ideal for those seeking a mix of natural beauty and cultural experiences.
River trail
The Danube Cycle Path in Europe
The Danube Cycle Path is a famous European route that traces the Danube River from Germany to Hungary.
Spanning roughly 2,850 kilometers, it traverses multiple countries, including Austria and Slovakia.
This route is mostly flat with clearly marked trails appropriate for all levels of expertise.
Cyclists get to visit historic cities such as Vienna and Budapest and enjoy riverside scenery sprinkled with castles and vineyards.
Forest adventure
Munda Biddi Trail in Australia
For a unique forest adventure, look no further than the Munda Biddi Trail in Western Australia. It stretches over 1,000 kilometers from Mundaring to Albany.
The trail takes cyclists through eucalyptus forests and remote bushland teeming with wildlife.
It has purpose-built campsites en route for overnight stays amid nature's tranquility.
Primarily catering to mountain bikers, this trail offers off-road challenges with serene surroundings.
Scenic loop
Cape Town's Chapman's Peak Drive
Chapman's Peak Drive near Cape Town makes it to South Africa's most scenic cycling routes.
The winding coastal road ensures that you get unparalleled views of steep cliffs, majestic mountains, and azure waters.
It's a journey that promises awe-inspiring terrain unique to the place, making it an unforgettable experience for any cyclist brave enough to traverse it.