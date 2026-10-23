Try these 5 yoga poses to improve your balance
What's the story
The tree pose is a staple in yoga, famous for improving balance and stability. It works on your core and leg muscles, making you more stable. By adding different variations, you can make the basic pose more challenging and fun. These variations not only improve your balance but also your concentration and body awareness. Here are five tree pose variations to improve your stability.
Tip 1
Single-leg tree pose
The single-leg tree pose is a great way to test your balance.
Start by standing on one leg, placing the other foot on the inner thigh or calf of the standing leg.
Keep your hands at heart center, or overhead for extra challenge.
This variation works on your ankle stability and strengthens the supporting leg's muscles.
Tip 2
Ardha Baddha Padma Paschimottanasana
This variation combines elements of seated forward bends and tree pose principles.
Stand on one leg while bending the other knee and placing that foot high up on the inner thigh or hip.
Extend both arms forward, then fold forward gently from the hips without losing balance.
This pose stretches hips and hamstrings while enhancing focus.
Tip 3
Half-moon tree pose
The half-moon tree pose adds an element of dynamic movement to traditional balancing poses.
Start in a regular tree pose, then slowly extend one arm outwards as you lean slightly forward or sideways, maintaining balance through core engagement.
This variation improves coordination between upper and lower body parts, while challenging your equilibrium.
Tip 4
Warrior III Tree Pose
Warrior III Tree Pose combines strength-building with balance enhancement by integrating elements from warrior poses into traditional standing balances like trees or eagles (garudasana).
Begin by extending one leg back behind you while reaching arms forward, parallel to the ground level, creating a straight line from fingertips through toes.
Hold this position briefly before switching sides, repeating the process several times per session.
Tip 5
Eagle tree pose
Eagle tree pose adds complexity by intertwining limbs, creating a tighter center of gravity, thus demanding greater concentration and effort to stay upright.
Start by wrapping one leg around the other, crossing the arms at the elbows, and lifting them to shoulder height.
Focus on a single point ahead, keeping the gaze steady throughout the practice.