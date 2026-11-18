Inchworm exercises: A full-body workout you can do without equipment
What's the story
Inchworm exercises are a great way to improve mobility and flexibility. They mimic the movement of an inchworm, stretching and strengthening multiple muscle groups at the same time. This exercise can be performed anywhere, without any equipment, making it the perfect addition to any workout routine. By including inchworm exercises in your fitness regimen, you can improve your range of motion, core strength, and overall body coordination.
Flexibility boost
Enhancing flexibility with inchworms
Inchworm exercises are great for increasing flexibility, as they involve dynamic stretching.
As you bend forward and walk your hands out, you stretch your hamstrings and calves.
When you move into a plank position, your shoulders and chest also get a nice stretch.
This continuous movement helps loosen tight muscles and improve overall flexibility.
Core strengthening
Strengthening core muscles effectively
The inchworm exercise is a great way to strengthen core muscles.
As you move from standing to plank position, your abdominal muscles engage to keep your body stable.
This engagement helps build endurance in the core area over time.
Regular practice can lead to improved posture and reduced back pain by strengthening these essential muscles.
Coordination improvement
Improving coordination and balance
Inchworm exercises also improve coordination and balance by requiring you to move different parts of your body in sync.
As you walk out on your hands while keeping your feet stationary, you develop better control over body movements.
This increased coordination translates into better performance in other physical activities.
Routine integration
Incorporating inchworms into your routine
To reap the benefits of inchworm exercises, incorporate them into your daily routine or workout sessions a few times a week.
Start with a few repetitions, and gradually increase as your strength and flexibility improve.
You can also combine them with other exercises, like push-ups or lunges, for a more comprehensive workout that targets multiple muscle groups simultaneously.