India's hidden gems: Lesser-known river cruises

India's river cruises offer a unique way to explore the country's diverse landscapes and cultures. Unlike the popular routes, these lesser-known cruises take you through serene waters. They give you a glimpse into local life and untouched nature. Perfect for those seeking peace and adventure off the beaten path, these hidden gems are a great way to experience India's rich heritage from a different perspective.

#1 Cruise through Kerala's backwaters Kerala's backwaters make for an amazing cruise experience. The interconnected network of lagoons, lakes, and canals makes for a beautiful setting to explore on a houseboat. You can witness traditional village life, lush paddy fields, and coconut groves as you glide through these tranquil waters. The Alleppey and Kumarakom regions are particularly famous for their picturesque landscapes and peaceful ambiance.

#2 Explore Assam's Brahmaputra river The Brahmaputra River in Assam is another amazing cruise destination. Famous for its biodiversity, this river cruise gives you a chance to explore Kaziranga National Park from the water. You can spot one-horned rhinoceroses, elephants, and a variety of birds on the banks of the river. The cruise also takes you through quaint Assamese villages where you can experience local culture.

#3 Navigate Goa's Mandovi river Goa's Mandovi River offers a different take on the coastal state, away from its crowded beaches. A cruise here lets you explore mangroves, islands, and wildlife sanctuaries. You can also enjoy traditional Goan music performances on board while sailing past colorful markets along the riverbanks.

#4 Journey along West Bengal's Hooghly River The Hooghly River in West Bengal is an extension of the Ganges and flows through Kolkata. A cruise along this river offers a glimpse of colonial-era architecture, vibrant markets, and cultural landmarks like the Howrah Bridge. This route is ideal for history buffs who want to explore Kolkata's rich past while enjoying scenic views from their boat.