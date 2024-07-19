In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a refreshing vegan mango lassi with ripe mango chunks, unsweetened almond milk, vegan yogurt, sweetener, and a pinch of cardamom.

Try this Indian vegan mango lassi recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 06:22 pm Jul 19, 202406:22 pm

What's the story Mango lassi is a refreshing, creamy beverage originating from the Indian subcontinent. It is traditionally crafted with yogurt, mango, sugar, and a hint of cardamom, making it a favorite during the warm summer months. Its popularity has now spread worldwide, becoming a cherished drink in many countries. This version, being vegan and eggless, is suitable for those on plant-based diets. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan mango lassi, gather two cups of ripe mango chunks (fresh or frozen), one cup of unsweetened almond milk or any plant-based milk, one cup of vegan yogurt (coconut for creaminess), two tablespoons of maple syrup or agave nectar (adjust to taste), and a pinch of ground cardamom. Ice cubes are optional for a chilled drink.

Step 1

Preparing the mango

Begin by preparing your mango if opting for fresh ones. First, peel the mangoes carefully to avoid wastage. Then, cut them into small, even chunks to ensure uniform blending. For those using frozen mangoes, it's crucial they are slightly thawed beforehand; this guarantees they blend smoothly without leaving fibrous bits in your lassi, ensuring the texture is perfectly smooth and enjoyable.

Step 2

Blending ingredients together

In a blender, add the ripe mango chunks, unsweetened almond milk, vegan yogurt, maple syrup or agave nectar, and a pinch of ground cardamom. Blend these ingredients until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy. Should the lassi be too thick for your preference, you can add a bit more almond milk to thin it out until it reaches your desired consistency.

Step 3

Taste test and serve

Once blended, taste and adjust sweetness with more maple syrup or agave nectar. For extra chill, blend in ice cubes until smooth. Pour the lassi into glasses, garnishing with ground cardamom or chopped nuts for texture and flavor. This Indian vegan mango lassi, ideal as a summer refreshment or an exotic addition to meals, is ready to be enjoyed immediately.