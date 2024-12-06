Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up the perfect Indian vegan masala chai at home with a few simple steps.

Start by creating a spice mix of cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves.

Boil this with water and black tea leaves, then add your choice of plant-based milk and sugar.

Strain, garnish with optional saffron, and enjoy a hot, aromatic cup of authentic chai. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

How to make the perfect Indian vegan masala chai

By Anujj Trehaan 09:40 am Dec 06, 202409:40 am

What's the story Indian vegan masala chai is a hot, fragrant, and soul-soothing drink originating from the Indian subcontinent. It blends black tea, spices, and sweeteners, all vegan, to create a warm hug in a cup. This beverage holds a special place in Indian hearts, served with love in homes and sipped with smiles on bustling streets. Get ready to brew some comfort!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this tea, take one cup water, one cup almond milk or any plant-based milk you like, two teaspoons loose black tea leaves, one-quarter teaspoon each ground cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger, a pinch of ground cloves, two tablespoons sugar (adjust as per your taste), and saffron strands for garnish (optional).

Step 1

Preparing the spice mix

First, you need to make the masala mix that will give the chai its unique flavor. In a small bowl, mix together the ground cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. You can tweak this spice mix to your liking. Some people prefer their chai a bit spicier or more fragrant. The secret is to find the balance that you love.

Step 2

Boiling water with spices

In a medium saucepan, bring one cup of water to boil over medium heat. Add the prepared spice mix and loose black tea leaves to the boiling water. Allow it to simmer for approximately five minutes. This step infuses the water with the robust flavors of the spices and tea leaves.

Step 3

Adding milk and sweetener

After five minutes of simmering, pour one cup of almond milk (or any other plant-based milk of your preference) and two tablespoons of sugar into the saucepan. Stir it well and heat until it's almost boiling again - this will take approximately three minutes on medium heat. Just ensure it does not spill, we don't want another mess, no?

Step 4

Straining and serving

After simmering, switch off the flame and strain the tea into cups using a fine mesh strainer to remove any solids. If you wish, you can garnish with a few saffron strands for extra aroma and aesthetic appeal. Serve hot and savor the authentic taste of Indian vegan masala chai right at home.