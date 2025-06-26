Beyond Goa: India's most underrated beaches 

India is home to a number of stunning beaches, many of which remain hidden gems as compared to the popular shores of Goa . These lesser-known destinations have pristine sands, clear waters, and a tranquil atmosphere that often surpasses the charm of their more famous counterparts. Exploring these beaches gives us the opportunity to experience India's coastal beauty in a unique and serene setting, away from the bustling crowds.

Tranquil escape Gokarna's serene shores Located in Karnataka, Gokarna is famous for its serene beaches and relaxed vibe. Unlike Goa's packed stretches, Gokarna has relatively quieter places such as Om Beach and Kudle Beach. The town itself is laid-back with small cafes and local shops dotting its streets. One can take long strolls along the shore or pamper themselves with yoga sessions by the sea.

Scenic beauty Varkala's cliffside views Varkala in Kerala has picturesque cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. The beach here is unlike any other, thanks to its cliffside setting, which provides stunning views during sunset. You can stroll through quaint shops across the cliff path or unwind at Papanasam Beach below. Varkala also presents options for Ayurvedic treatments and meditation retreats.

Underwater adventure Tarkarli's crystal clear waters Tarkarli in Maharashtra is famous for its crystal-clear waters, which makes it an ideal place for snorkeling and scuba diving. Unlike Goa's, this beach is less commercialized, giving a more authentic touch with the local fishing communities nearby. Tarkarli also offers houseboat stays on its serene backwaters, which makes it even more appealing and adds to the region's charm.