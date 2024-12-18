Summarize Simplifying... In short For those with long, thick hair, ditch the heat and try these innovative styles.

Opt for braids or a twisted crown for a secure, stylish look.

For a more relaxed vibe, try a messy bun or achieve soft curls and waves by wrapping damp hair around flexi rods or fabric strips overnight.

Innovative heatless hairstyles for long thick hair

Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Long, thick hair provides a versatile canvas for heatless hairstyles. Not only do heatless hairstyles prevent damage, but they can also be super chic and surprisingly easy. From braids to buns, we've rounded up five creative ways to style your long, thick hair—no heat tools required! These techniques are ideal for anyone wanting to keep their hair healthy without compromising on style.

Braiding

Braided beauty

Braids are a great way to deal with long, thick hair without resorting to heat. A single French braid or Dutch braid can keep your hair under control while still looking stylish. Simply brush your hair to get rid of any knots, then section it off depending on how many braids you want to do. Remember, the tighter you braid, the more secure your hairstyle will be all day.

Twisting

Twisted crown

A twisted crown is another beautiful and heat-free option for styling long, thick hair. Simply take two large sections of hair from each side of your head and gently twist them back towards the rear. Secure the twists with pins or a soft hair tie at the nape of your neck or in a bun at the back for a royal look that's both comfy and stylish.

Bun

Bun without the burn

For days when you want your hair out of your face, go for a messy or ballerina bun. Gather your hair like you're making a ponytail, then twist it into a bun. Use pins or a soft band to hold it in place. Pull a few strands out for a relaxed look or keep it sleek for fancier occasions.

Curls

Overnight curls

Get gorgeous curls without the heat by using flexi rods or just braiding your damp hair before bed. For flexi rod curls, wrap small sections of damp hair around each rod and bend them to secure overnight. For braids, loosely braid damp hair into two to four sections (more sections for tighter waves). In the morning, gently remove the rods or braids for soft curls without the heat damage.

Wrapping

Wrap up waves

Another heatless method for achieving waves involves wrapping sections of damp hair around fabric strips or even an old T-shirt cut into bands. Secure these wraps loosely around your head before bed. In the morning, gently unwrap them to reveal soft waves that add volume and texture to long, thick hair without the risk of heat damage.