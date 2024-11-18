Summarize Simplifying... In short Revamp your picnic with innovative watermelon dishes.

Create a sweet pizza with a watermelon base topped with fresh fruits, or a refreshing salad with watermelon, cucumber, and feta.

For a twist, try watermelon sushi rolls, grilled watermelon steaks, or frozen watermelon popsicles.

These unique, hydrating treats are sure to be a hit at any summer gathering. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Innovative picnic eats with watermelon

By Anujj Trehaan 09:28 am Nov 18, 202409:28 am

What's the story Watermelon is a classic picnic fruit. Refreshing, hydrating (thanks to its 92% water content), and perfect for a sunny day, it's a go-to choice for many of us when planning a picnic. This article presents five fun and unexpected ways to bring watermelon to your picnic. Say goodbye to boring picnic food!

Pizza

Watermelon pizza: A fruity delight

Turn watermelon slices into a fun and refreshing sweet pizza. Simply cut a large round slice from the center of the watermelon to use as the base. Top it with your favorite fresh fruits like berries, kiwi, and peaches. Drizzle with honey or sprinkle with feta cheese and mint leaves for added yumminess.

Salad

Refreshing watermelon salad

Toss together cubed watermelon, cucumber, feta cheese, and fresh mint for a salad that screams summer. The watermelon's sweetness is the perfect counterpoint to the salty feta and crunchy cucumber. It's a symphony of flavors in every bite, and super hydrating too! For the dressing, just whisk together some lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Sushi

Watermelon sushi rolls

For a fun sushi twist, use thinly sliced watermelon as the "fish" on top of sushi rice balls. Simply prepare sushi rice as usual, then shape it into small ovals. Place a watermelon slice on each, and wrap with a strip of nori seaweed to hold it in place. Serve this creative picnic treat with soy sauce for dipping.

Grilling

Grilled watermelon steaks

Grilling watermelon brings out its natural sweetness and adds a delicious smoky flavor. Simply cut it into thick slices or wedges, then grill over medium heat until charred grill marks appear. Sprinkle with a little salt or drizzle with balsamic glaze before serving. It's a fun way to jazz up picnic watermelon, and a surprising yet delicious option.

Popsicles

Frozen watermelon popsicles

To make homemade popsicles, simply blend chunks of watermelon until smooth. Then, pour the puree into popsicle molds. If you want to add some extra flavor and texture, try adding small pieces of fruit or fresh mint leaves into the mix before freezing. These delicious frozen treats are perfect for providing a refreshing cool down at hot weather picnics, ensuring they are a crowd-pleaser for all guests.