What's the story

Pumpkin and caramel are the undisputed flavor power couple.

Their deep, sweet profiles are a match made in heaven, and they're pretty much the secret to nailing those cozy, comforting desserts we all crave when the weather gets cooler.

This article shares five tried-and-true ways to combine these two autumnal all-stars in your baking adventures.

Get ready for a delicious taste.