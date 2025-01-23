Pairing pumpkin and caramel: Desserts you should try
What's the story
Pumpkin and caramel are the undisputed flavor power couple.
Their deep, sweet profiles are a match made in heaven, and they're pretty much the secret to nailing those cozy, comforting desserts we all crave when the weather gets cooler.
This article shares five tried-and-true ways to combine these two autumnal all-stars in your baking adventures.
Get ready for a delicious taste.
Cheesecake
Pumpkin caramel cheesecake delight
A pumpkin caramel cheesecake combines the creamy dreaminess of cheesecake with the comforting warmth of spiced pumpkin and the irresistible gooey sweetness of caramel.
Start with a classic graham cracker crust, add a layer of pumpkin-infused cheesecake, and swirl in some caramel sauce before popping it in the oven.
After cooling, a final drizzle of caramel seals the deal, guaranteeing an extra indulgent experience.
Rolls
Sweet swirls: Pumpkin caramel rolls
Imagine waking up to the smell of fresh pumpkin caramel rolls baking in the oven.
Prepare a dough infused with pumpkin puree and warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
Before rolling, slather the dough with a generous layer of caramel sauce.
Bake until they puff up and turn a beautiful golden brown.
Relish soft, fluffy rolls with a perfect spiral of sweet caramel and pumpkin in every bite.
Parfait
Layered perfection: Pumpkin caramel parfait
If you want to skip the oven, a pumpkin caramel parfait is a delicious option.
Just layer spiced pumpkin mousse with whipped cream and caramel drizzles in clear glasses for a fancy look.
The combination of light mousse and decadent caramel makes for a dessert that's as pretty as it is tasty.
Cupcakes
Cupcake innovation: Pumpkin caramel filled treats
These pumpkin cupcakes with a gooey caramel filling are a deliciously sweet treat.
Simply bake your favorite pumpkin cupcakes, then use a cupcake corer or a small knife to remove the center of each cupcake and fill it with a spoonful of thick caramel sauce.
Finish with a swirl of frosting on top.
The result? A decadent dessert with a secret caramel center that's sure to impress.
Pie
Classic twist: Pumpkin caramel pie
A new take on classic pies combines the velvety warmth of pumpkin filling and the indulgent sweetness of caramel in one decadent dessert—the pumpkin caramel pie.
Start by partially pre-baking your go-to pie crust, then pour in layers of pureed, spiced-pumpkin goodness and ribbons or dollops of thickened homemade (or top-notch store-bought) caramel sauce.
A final bake until set, and voila— a classic dessert with a delicious twist.