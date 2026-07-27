Does intermittent fasting slow muscle growth?
What's the story
Intermittent fasting has become a popular trend, with many swearing by its benefits for weight loss and health. But, there are common misconceptions about its impact on muscle gain. Some believe intermittent fasting can hinder muscle growth, while others think it can help build muscles. Knowing the facts behind these myths is important for anyone looking to combine intermittent fasting with their fitness regime.
#1
Myth: Intermittent fasting prevents muscle growth
One common myth is that intermittent fasting prevents muscle growth.
In reality, studies show that as long as you consume enough protein and calories during eating windows, muscle growth is not affected.
The key is to ensure your diet meets your nutritional needs within the restricted eating period.
#2
Myth: More frequent meals are better for muscles
Another misconception is that frequent meals are a must for muscle gain.
However, research indicates that total daily intake matters more than meal frequency.
Intermittent fasting allows you to consume larger meals without affecting your ability to build muscle, if done right.
#3
Myth: Fasting leads to muscle loss
Many fear fasting will lead to muscle loss instead of fat loss.
However, studies indicate that intermittent fasting does not lead to significant muscle loss if you maintain resistance training and adequate protein intake.
It is important to keep up with your workout routine even when fasting.
#4
Myth: You need supplements during fasting
Some believe supplements are a must during intermittent fasting for muscle gain.
While they can help, they are not a replacement for a balanced diet rich in nutrients.
Focus on whole foods first, before considering supplements as an addition to your diet plan.