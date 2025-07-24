International Tiger Day 2025: History and significance

International Tiger Day, observed every year on July 29, is a global effort to raise awareness about tiger conservation. With wild tiger populations under severe threat due to poaching, habitat loss, and climate change, this day reminds us of our role in protecting one of nature's most powerful yet endangered creatures.

History Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit International Tiger Day was started in 2010 during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit to raise awareness about the sharp drop in tiger numbers. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), around 100,000 tigers lived in the wild a hundred years ago. Today, that number has fallen to about 4,000, and it's still going down, stressing the need for urgent conservation.

Collective action Global mission to save tigers The global conference was organized to tackle the sharp decline in tiger numbers and create effective plans for their protection. One major outcome was the ambitious goal to double the wild tiger population by 2022, highlighting the urgent need for swift and united conservation efforts across countries.

Significance Why this day matters? Tigers are top predators and help keep ecosystems balanced. When their numbers drop, it signals that the environment is in trouble. International Tiger Day highlights major threats like poaching, habitat loss, human conflict, and illegal wildlife trade. It urges governments, groups, and individuals to take action, as saving tigers is vital for nature and a healthy planet.