Conversation etiquette everyone must follow

In today's fast-paced world, digital distractions often get in the way of effective communication. Be it a buzzing phone or a constant stream of notifications, these interruptions make it difficult to engage in polite and meaningful conversations. However, by adopting certain strategies, you can minimize these distractions and up your communication skills. Here are some practical tips to help you stay focused and polite without your device's interference.

Engaging in face-to-face conversations curbs the temptation of checking digital devices. When you talk in person, you are more likely to lend your ears to the speaker. This not only promotes better understanding but also respects the other person's time and presence. Making eye contact and actively listening are key elements of good face-to-face communication.

Drive 2 Set boundaries with devices Establishing clear boundaries with digital devices is key to minimizing distractions during conversations. Setting specific times when phones or tablets are put away ensures that you stay focused on the interaction at hand. For instance, during meals or meetings, keeping devices out of sight promotes uninterrupted dialogue and shows commitment to engaging with others.

Drive 3 Use technology mindfully While technology comes with a lot of perks, using it mindfully is the key to being polite. Switching off unnecessary notifications or putting 'Do Not Disturb' mode on during important conversations can save you from interruptions. Plus, letting others know your availability status via messaging apps will make sure that they know when you are free for a chat without being interrupted by random calls/messages.

Drive 4 Practice active listening skills Active listening means paying full attention to what is being said instead of just hearing the speaker's words. This skill demands keeping aside any possible distractions from digital devices and paying complete attention to the conversation partner's message. By nodding from time to time, asking clarifying questions, and summarizing what's been said, people show genuine interest in understanding others' perspectives.