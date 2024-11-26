Summarize Simplifying... In short Spring twists can give coily hair a voluminous boost, and adding colorful extensions can make your look more playful.

For a chic style, try an updo, and accessorize with headbands or scarves.

To keep your twists fresh, maintain moisture with a light spray or oil, and sleep with a satin bonnet or on a satin pillowcase to prevent frizz. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Invigorating spring twists for refreshed coily hair

By Anujj Trehaan 01:53 pm Nov 26, 202401:53 pm

What's the story Spring is the perfect season to shake things up and try a fresh look, especially when it comes to hairstyles. If you have coily hair, spring twists are a trendy, protective, and super versatile choice that can totally revamp your style. We've rounded up five super chic ways to style spring twists for coily hair, so you can step into spring with all the confidence and style you deserve.

Volume

Embrace the natural volume

Spring twists inherently provide coily hair with a voluminous boost, resulting in a beautiful, full-bodied aesthetic. To further amplify this look, gently fluff out the twists with your fingers post-installation. This method accentuates your hair's texture and body without disrupting the twists' structure. Keep in mind, though, that moderation is key; over-fluffing may introduce unwanted frizz.

Color play

Experiment with colorful extensions

Adding colorful extensions to your spring twists is a fun way to incorporate some playfulness and vibrancy into your look. You can choose colors that complement your skin tone or go for bold and bright shades for a more statement-making look. Synthetic extensions are super affordable, usually costing between $5-$20 per pack depending on the quality and brand.

Updo

Updo elegance

For a chic and versatile look that's perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions, try an updo with your spring twists. Simply pull your twists into a high bun, or create a stylish crown braid around your head. These styles are not only beautiful but also practical, keeping your twists neatly out of your face.

Accessories

Accessorize wisely

While you should definitely steer clear of jewelry (save the bling for your ears and fingers, not your scalp), there are tons of other accessories that can add a fun pop to your spring twist hairstyles without being too much. Think headbands, scarves, and even colorful hair ties for a playful twist. Choose accessories in colors or patterns that complement your look. You want something that matches your vibe.

Care

Maintain moisture and shine

To ensure your spring twists stay fresh all season, maintaining moisture in both your scalp and hair is key. Apply a light spray or oil designed for coily hair types every two days to provide hydration without the heaviness of buildup. Plus, catching your Zzzs with a satin bonnet or on a satin pillowcase will keep frizz at bay and maintain that healthy shine.