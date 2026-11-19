Ireland's most iconic lighthouses: A list
What's the story
Ireland's rugged coastlines are dotted with a number of historic lighthouses, which have guided sailors for centuries. These iconic structures are not just functional but also steeped in history and offer stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. From the towering cliffs of Moher to the serene shores of Donegal, each lighthouse has its own story to tell. Exploring these maritime beacons gives you a glimpse into Ireland's rich nautical heritage.
Loop Head
The majestic Loop Head Lighthouse
Perched on the southwestern tip of County Clare, Loop Head Lighthouse offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic.
Built in 1854, this lighthouse is still operational today. Visitors can climb its tower for panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, and spot dolphins and whales in the distance.
The area is also known for its diverse birdlife, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers.
Fanad Head
Fanad Head Lighthouse: A photographer's dream
Fanad Head Lighthouse in County Donegal is one of Ireland's most photographed lighthouses.
Built in 1857, it stands on a stunning peninsula with dramatic cliffs and sweeping ocean views.
The lighthouse offers guided tours, where visitors can learn about its history and enjoy breathtaking views from its tower.
The surrounding area is perfect for hiking and exploring coastal trails.
Hook Head
The historic Hook Head Lighthouse
One of the oldest lighthouses in the world, Hook Head Lighthouse in County Wexford, has been guiding ships since the 12th century.
This medieval structure offers guided tours that delve into its fascinating history and maritime significance.
Visitors can explore its museum-like exhibits, or simply enjoy walking along nearby beaches with stunning views of the lighthouse against a backdrop of crashing waves.
Valentia Island
Exploring Valentia Island lighthouse
Valentia Island Lighthouse provides a unique opportunity to explore Ireland's maritime past on the scenic Ring of Kerry road trip.
The Victorian-era lighthouse features an interactive visitor center, detailing its role in transatlantic communications during the 19th century, when it was connected via submarine cables to England's Falmouth Station.
This connection revolutionized global communication, making it a landmark in the history of telecommunications.