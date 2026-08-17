When in Italy, try these chestnut snacks
What's the story
Chestnuts are a staple in Italian cuisine, providing a unique flavor and texture to many dishes. These versatile nuts are used in both sweet and savory snacks across Italy. From the northern regions where chestnuts are abundant to the southern parts where they are cherished, each area has its own chestnut-based delicacies. Here are five Italian snacks that highlight the delightful taste of chestnuts.
#1
Castagnaccio: A traditional cake
Castagnaccio is a traditional Tuscan cake made from chestnut flour.
It is usually flavored with rosemary, pine nuts, and raisins, giving it a unique mix of savory and sweet flavors.
The cake has a dense texture and is often enjoyed as a snack or dessert.
In Tuscany, castagnaccio is commonly eaten during autumn when fresh chestnuts are in season.
#2
Marron glace: Candied chestnuts
Marron glace are candied chestnuts that have been cooked in sugar syrup until they become tender and sweet.
This delicacy is popular all over Italy during festive occasions and holidays.
The process of making marron glace requires patience, as each chestnut must be carefully preserved to keep its shape.
They are often packed in decorative boxes, making them an elegant gift option.
#3
Polenta con castagne: Savory polenta dish
Polenta con castagne is a savory dish that combines polenta with roasted or boiled chestnuts.
Commonly eaten in Northern Italy, especially in regions like Lombardy and Piedmont, this dish provides a hearty meal option during the colder months.
The creamy polenta pairs well with the earthy flavor of the chestnuts, making it a comforting dish.
#4
Tortelli di castagne: Stuffed pasta delight
Tortelli di castagne are stuffed pasta pockets made with chestnut flour dough.
They are filled with potatoes or other vegetables before being boiled and served with butter or sauce.
This dish is particularly popular around Emilia-Romagna, where it showcases how versatile chestnuts can be when incorporated into traditional pasta recipes.
#5
Necci: Chestnut crepes from Tuscany
Necci are thin crepes made from chestnut flour mixed with water and salt.
They are cooked on a griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These crepes can be filled with ricotta cheese or simply enjoyed plain.
They are a popular street food snack throughout Tuscany, especially during festivals celebrating local produce.