Jaggery + sesame: 5 ways to try this combo

Jaggery and sesame are two versatile ingredients that can elevate your snacking experience. While jaggery is known for its rich flavor and health benefits, sesame seeds are packed with nutrients and add a delightful crunch. Together, they make a perfect combination that can be used in various snacks. Here are five innovative ways to combine these ingredients for delicious treats that are both tasty and nutritious.

Snack 1 Sesame jaggery bars Sesame jaggery bars are an easy-to-make snack that combines the nutty flavor of sesame with the sweetness of jaggery. To make these bars, roast sesame seeds until golden brown, and mix them with melted jaggery. Spread the mixture evenly on a tray and let it cool before cutting into bars. These bars make for an energy-boosting snack perfect for on-the-go munching.

Snack 2 Jaggery sesame brittle Jaggery sesame brittle is another delicious treat that marries the sweetness of jaggery with the crunch of sesame seeds. To make this brittle, cook jaggery with water until it reaches a soft ball stage. Add roasted sesame seeds to the mixture, and spread it on a greased surface to cool. Once set, break it into pieces for a delightful crunchy snack.

Snack 3 Sesame jaggery laddoos Laddoos made from sesame and jaggery are traditional snacks with a modern twist. Roast sesame seeds and grind them into a coarse powder. Mix this powder with melted jaggery to form small balls, or laddoos. These sweet treats are not only tasty but also provide essential nutrients from both ingredients.

Snack 4 Jaggery sesame energy balls Energy balls made from jaggery and sesame are perfect for those looking for quick energy boosts during busy days. Simply blend dates or nuts with roasted sesame seeds and melted jaggery until you have a sticky mixture. Roll it into bite-sized balls for an easy-to-carry snack option that provides sustained energy without refined sugars.