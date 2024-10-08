Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a tasty Japanese vegetarian okonomiyaki by mixing flour, baking powder, and salt with water to create a pancake-like batter.

Add shredded cabbage and green onions for a crunchy, spicy kick, then fry in vegetable oil until golden brown.

Serve warm with a drizzle of eggless mayo or teriyaki sauce and a sprinkle of seaweed flakes for a flavor-packed, eggless delight. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Japanese vegetarian okonomiyaki: A cooking guide

By Anujj Trehaan 09:11 am Oct 08, 202409:11 am

What's the story Okonomiyaki, often referred to as a Japanese savory pancake, is a versatile dish that can easily be adapted for vegetarians. Originating from Japan, this dish has various regional variations and is celebrated for its rich flavors and customizable ingredients. Traditionally made with a variety of ingredients including seafood or meat, our guide focuses on a vegetarian and eggless version. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian okonomiyaki, gather one cup of all-purpose flour, one cup of water, four cups of shredded cabbage, and half a cup of thinly sliced green onions. You'll also need one teaspoon of baking powder as an egg substitute, salt to taste, two tablespoons each of soy sauce and vegetable oil for frying. Optional toppings include eggless mayonnaise, teriyaki sauce, or seaweed flakes.

Step 1

Prepare the batter

In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, baking powder (which acts as an egg substitute in this recipe), and salt. Gradually add water while stirring continuously to ensure there are no lumps in the batter. The consistency should be similar to that of pancake batter - not too thick but not overly runny either. This forms the base for your okonomiyaki.

Step 2

Add vegetables to the mix

To the batter prepared in step one, add the shredded cabbage and sliced green onions. Mix well until these vegetables are evenly coated with the batter. The cabbage adds crunchiness, while green onions provide a mild, spicy flavor to the dish. At this stage, you can also add any other preferred vegetables like bell peppers or carrots for added nutrition and taste.

Step 3

Cook your okonomiyaki

Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a nonstick pan over medium heat. Once hot, pour half of your vegetable-batter mixture into the pan and spread it out gently into a round pancake shape about half an inch thick. Cover with a lid and let it cook for about five minutes until the bottom turns golden brown.

Step 4

Flip and serve

Carefully flip the okonomiyaki with two spatulas to keep it intact. Cook uncovered for another five minutes until both sides are golden brown. Transfer it to a plate, then drizzle with eggless mayonnaise or teriyaki sauce. Sprinkle seaweed flakes on top before serving warm. This version shows traditional dishes can be enjoyed with vegetarian and eggless options without losing flavor.