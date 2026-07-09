Wagashi are known for their beauty as much as their taste

Wagashi: The beautiful sweet treats of Japan

By Simran Jeet 10:54 am Jul 09, 202610:54 am

What's the story

Wagashi, the traditional Japanese sweets, are an integral part of the country's culture. These delicacies are not just about taste but also about aesthetics and seasonal themes. Made with natural ingredients like rice flour, red bean paste, and fruits, wagashi are often enjoyed with tea. They come in a variety of shapes and flavors, each telling a story or celebrating a season.