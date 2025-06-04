What's the story

Autumn in Japan brings forth one-of-a-kind travel experiences, with the country's stunning foliage and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Away from the bustling crowds of Kyoto and Tokyo, this itinerary features some of the most offbeat places.

Witness Japan's autumn beauty in the most serene gardens and quaintest villages, promising you an unforgettable journey through the country's fall landscape.