Hidden gems in Japan you must explore
What's the story
Autumn in Japan brings forth one-of-a-kind travel experiences, with the country's stunning foliage and off-the-beaten-path destinations.
Away from the bustling crowds of Kyoto and Tokyo, this itinerary features some of the most offbeat places.
Witness Japan's autumn beauty in the most serene gardens and quaintest villages, promising you an unforgettable journey through the country's fall landscape.
Tottori adventure
Explore Tottori Sand Dunes
The Tottori Sand Dunes give you a slice of a different planet in Japan, with its expansive sand patches alongside the Sea of Japan.
In autumn, they serve as a quiet place for a stroll or camel-ride.
The neighboring Sand Museum features exquisite sculptures by international artists, presenting another side of Japan's natural beauty, away from the hustle of its cities.
Kanazawa Serenity
Visit Kanazawa's Kenrokuen Garden
Kenrokuen Garden in Kanazawa is one of Japan's most beautiful gardens. It is particularly stunning during autumn when leaves turn vibrant shades of red and gold.
The garden has ponds, streams, and traditional tea houses. All of these create a peaceful atmosphere perfect for reflection.
Exploring the Kenrokuen gives an insight into Japanese landscaping artistry. It also lets you enjoy the crisp autumn air.
Shirakawa-go charm
Discover Shirakawa-go village
Shirakawa-go is famous for its steep thatched-roofed traditional gassho-zukuri farmhouses, built to endure heavy snowfall.
During autumn, this UNESCO World Heritage site becomes a postcard-perfect village, enveloped in colorful foliage.
Strolling through Shirakawa-go allows one to go back in time and enjoy rural Japanese architecture set against stunning backdrops.
Nikko Exploration
Experience Nikko National Park
Nikko National Park is famous for its natural beauty as well as historical significance.
In autumn, its forests are set ablaze with color as leaves change hues across mountainsides and valleys.
The park is also home to several important cultural sites including Toshogu Shrine, which makes a visit here in fall season a visually striking as well as culturally enriching experience.
Kinosaki Relaxation
Relax at Kinosaki Onsen Town
Kinosaki Onsen Town has seven public bathhouses, all fed by natural hot springs.
It is ideal for relaxation after a day of exploration, especially during the cooler months of October or November.
Wearing a yukata robe and strolling along willow-lined streets makes it even better in the lovely town, set amid beautiful landscapes.