Jazzercize: A low-impact dance workout with heart health benefits
What's the story
Jazzercize, a fusion of jazz dance, resistance training, Pilates, yoga, and tai chi, is not just a fun workout. It has many cardiovascular benefits that can improve heart health. The low-impact exercise can be performed by people of all ages and fitness levels. Here are five surprising ways Jazzercize can boost your cardiovascular health.
#1
Improves blood circulation
Engaging in regular Jazzercize sessions can significantly improve blood circulation throughout the body.
The rhythmic movements and aerobic nature of the workout help in dilating blood vessels, which facilitates better flow of oxygen-rich blood to vital organs and muscles.
Improved circulation not only enhances overall cardiovascular health but also aids in delivering essential nutrients more efficiently, contributing to a healthier heart.
#2
Reduces blood pressure levels
Regular participation in Jazzercize has been shown to help lower blood pressure levels.
The combination of aerobic exercise and resistance training works to strengthen the heart muscle, making it more efficient at pumping blood.
This efficiency helps reduce the strain on arteries, leading to lower systolic and diastolic pressure readings over time.
Consistent practice can be a natural way to manage hypertension.
#3
Enhances heart efficiency
Jazzercize also improves heart efficiency by increasing your heart rate during workouts.
As you move through various dance steps and exercises, your heart learns to pump more blood with each beat.
This increased efficiency means that your heart does not have to work as hard at rest or during other activities, which is a sign of good cardiovascular health.
#4
Aids in weight management
Maintaining a healthy weight is essential for keeping your heart healthy, and Jazzercize helps with that.
The calorie-burning nature of this workout helps you shed extra pounds when combined with a balanced diet.
By keeping your weight in check, you reduce the risk of developing conditions like coronary artery disease or type 2 diabetes, which can affect your heart.
#5
Boosts cholesterol levels positively
Participating regularly in Jazzercize can positively influence cholesterol levels by increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol and lowering low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels.
This balance is crucial for preventing plaque buildup in arteries, which can lead to heart attacks or strokes if left unchecked over time.