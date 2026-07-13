Jerusalem artichokes require plenty of sunlight to grow well indoors

The secret to growing Jerusalem artichokes indoors

By Vinita Jain 09:04 am Jul 13, 202609:04 am

What's the story

Growing Jerusalem artichokes indoors can be a rewarding experience, providing fresh produce right from your home. These tubers are not only easy to grow but also offer a unique taste and nutritional benefits. With the right conditions and care, you can enjoy a bountiful harvest of this versatile vegetable. Here are some practical tips to help you successfully cultivate Jerusalem artichokes indoors.