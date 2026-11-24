Yoga v/s jogging: Which is better for a healthier life?
What's the story
We all want to live a long, healthy life, and physical activity is the key to it. But with so many options available, it can be difficult to choose one. Yoga and jogging are two popular activities that promise health benefits and longevity. Both have their own advantages and appeal to different people. Here is a look at how yoga and jogging contribute to longevity.
#1
Cardiovascular health benefits
Jogging is known for its cardiovascular benefits, as it gets the heart pumping and improves circulation.
Regular jogging can improve heart health by reducing the risk of heart disease by up to 30%. It also helps in maintaining a healthy weight, which is crucial for overall well-being.
On the other hand, yoga helps lower blood pressure and improve circulation through its calming poses and breathing techniques.
#2
Mental health improvements
Yoga is famous for its calming effects on the mind. The meditative aspect of yoga reduces stress levels by up to 40%, according to studies.
It promotes mindfulness, which can improve mental clarity and emotional stability.
Jogging also helps release endorphins, the body's natural mood lifters, which can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety by up to 20%.
#3
Flexibility and muscle strength
One of the biggest advantages of yoga is that it improves flexibility and muscle strength without putting too much strain on the joints.
The different poses target different muscle groups, improving balance and coordination over time.
Jogging, on the other hand, builds endurance and strengthens lower body muscles but may not improve flexibility as much as yoga does.
#4
Social interaction opportunities
Jogging also provides opportunities for social interaction, especially when done in groups or clubs. It encourages people to connect with others who share similar fitness goals, fostering a sense of community.
Yoga classes also provide social interaction opportunities while focusing on personal growth through shared experiences in a supportive environment.