Jumping jacks or planking: Which is better for core muscles?
What's the story
Jumping jacks and planking are two popular exercises that target different muscle groups. While jumping jacks are a cardio-based full-body workout, planking is an isometric exercise that mainly targets the core. Both have their own benefits and can be included in a balanced fitness routine. Knowing the difference between these exercises can help you pick the right one according to your fitness goals.
Cardio boost
Benefits of jumping jacks
Jumping jacks are an excellent way to boost cardiovascular health.
The rhythmic movement gets the heart rate up, improving circulation and endurance over time.
This exercise also helps burn calories quickly, making it a great choice for those looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.
Core focus
Core strengthening with planking
Planking is all about building core strength.
By holding your body in a straight line from head to heels, you engage multiple muscle groups, including the abdominals, back, and shoulders.
This exercise improves stability and posture while enhancing overall body strength without any equipment.
Balanced routine
Incorporating both exercises
Incorporating both jumping jacks and planking into your workout routine can give you a balanced approach to fitness.
While jumping jacks improve cardiovascular health and burn calories, planking builds core strength and stability.
Doing both regularly can improve your endurance, strength, and overall fitness levels.
Exercise guidance
Tips for effective workouts
To get the most out of jumping jacks, make sure you have the right form to avoid injuries.
Land softly on your feet, and keep your knees slightly bent.
For planking, maintain a straight line with no sagging hips or raised shoulders.
Engage your core throughout the duration of each hold for maximum effectiveness.