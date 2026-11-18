Hikers, don't miss this stunning waterfall in Angola
What's the story
Kalandula Falls in Angola is a hidden gem for adventurers. Not only is it one of Africa's largest waterfalls, but it also offers a unique hiking experience. The falls are located in Malanje Province and are surrounded by lush vegetation, and diverse wildlife. The place is perfect for those looking to explore nature's beauty off the beaten path. Here's everything you need to know about hiking around Kalandula Falls.
#1
Exploring the Falls' surroundings
The area surrounding Kalandula Falls is rich in biodiversity. Hikers can expect to see various plant species and possibly spot some local wildlife.
The trails are not well-marked, so it is advisable to go with a guide or have a reliable map.
The terrain varies from flat paths to more challenging inclines, making it suitable for different skill levels.
#2
Best time to visit
The best time to hike around Kalandula Falls is during the dry season, which runs from May to October.
During this time, the weather is more favorable for outdoor activities, with less rainfall and cooler temperatures.
Visiting during these months also ensures that the trails are more accessible and safe for hikers.
#3
Preparing for your hike
Proper preparation is key when planning a hike near Kalandula Falls.
Make sure you wear comfortable, sturdy footwear, as the terrain can be rocky at places.
Carry enough water and snacks to keep your energy levels up during the hike.
A hat and sunscreen are also recommended as protection against sun exposure.
#4
Respecting local culture and environment
While enjoying the natural beauty of Kalandula Falls, it is important to respect local culture and the environment.
Engage with local communities respectfully if you have the chance, and leave no trace by cleaning up after yourself on trails.
This way, future visitors can enjoy this pristine area just like you did.