Kickstart your day with pumpkin seed granola
What's the story
Roasted pumpkin seed breakfast granola is a nutritious way to start your day. This homemade granola mixes the goodness of pumpkin seeds, oats, and other ingredients for a healthy breakfast option. Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium, zinc, and antioxidants, making them an excellent addition to your diet. Making granola at home lets you control the ingredients and avoid added sugars or preservatives.
Nutritional value
Benefits of pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are packed with essential nutrients like magnesium, iron, and zinc. They are also a good source of healthy fats and protein. These seeds can help improve heart health due to their high content of omega-3 fatty acids. Eating pumpkin seeds regularly can also help boost immunity and support bone health because of their high magnesium content.
Essential components
Ingredients for homemade granola
To make your own granola, you need rolled oats, honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and a mix of nuts, like almonds or walnuts, and dried fruits, like raisins or cranberries. Add cinnamon for flavor and roasted pumpkin seeds for nutrition. These ingredients come together to make a crunchy yet chewy texture that is perfect for breakfast.
Cooking process
Simple preparation steps
Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). In a bowl, mix rolled oats, chopped nuts, dried fruits, and cinnamon. In another bowl, combine honey or maple syrup with melted coconut oil. Pour this mixture over the dry ingredients, and mix well. Spread the mixture evenly on a baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes until golden brown.
Storage advice
Tips for storing granola
Once cooled completely after baking, store your granola in an airtight container to keep it fresh longer. It can last up to two weeks if stored properly at room temperature, away from direct sunlight. For extended shelf life beyond two weeks, consider refrigerating it instead, which may keep it fresh for up to one month without compromising taste quality.