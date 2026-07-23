Kothimbir vadi: The Maharashtrian snack everyone should taste
What's the story
Kothimbir vadi, a popular Maharashtrian dish, is a flavorful street breakfast delight. This savory snack made from fresh coriander leaves and chickpea flour is a staple in many Indian households. Its unique taste and texture make it a favorite among those looking for a quick yet satisfying meal option. With its rich flavors and easy preparation, kothimbir vadi has become an integral part of Maharashtra's culinary culture.
Ingredients
Ingredients for kothimbir vadi
To prepare kothimbir vadi, you will need fresh coriander leaves, chickpea flour (besan), turmeric powder, green chilies, ginger paste, salt, and oil.
These ingredients come together to create the base of this delicious dish.
The freshness of the coriander leaves gives it a vibrant color and aroma, while the chickpea flour binds everything together.
Preparation
Preparation steps explained
Start by finely chopping the coriander leaves.
In a mixing bowl, combine chickpea flour with turmeric powder, salt, green chilies (finely chopped), and ginger paste. Add water gradually to form a thick batter.
Fold in the chopped coriander leaves until evenly coated.
Grease a plate or tray, and spread the batter evenly on it. Steam for about 15 minutes until cooked through.
Cooking techniques
Cooking techniques used
After steaming, let the mixture cool slightly before cutting it into small square pieces or rectangles.
Heat oil in a pan over medium flame, and add these pieces carefully so they do not break apart during frying.
Fry until golden brown on both sides, ensuring they remain crispy outside yet soft inside.
Serving suggestions
Serving suggestions for best experience
Kothimbir vadi is best served hot with chutney or sauce of your choice, like mint chutney or tamarind sauce, which complements its flavors perfectly.
You can enjoy this dish as part of breakfast, along with other items like poha or upma, making it an ideal start to your day.
Alternatively, relish it as an evening snack with tea, adding variety to your daily meals.