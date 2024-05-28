Next Article

Immerse in Japan's tea ceremonies

Kyoto's ultimate tea ceremony gear guide

By Anujj Trehaan 03:40 pm May 28, 202403:40 pm

What's the story Kyoto, the heart of Japan's cultural heritage, is renowned for its traditional tea ceremonies. These ceremonies are more than just drinking tea; they're a spiritual journey that harmonizes simplicity, respect, purity, and tranquility. Participating in one requires not just presence but also preparation. This guide will help you gather the essential gear for an authentic experience.

Attire

Essential tea ceremony attire

In Kyoto, participating in a tea ceremony means dressing the part. Men typically wear a simple kimono or dark-colored business suits, while women often choose a kimono or modest dress. The key is simplicity and respect for the tradition. Footwear should be easily removable as you'll be entering a tatami room. Socks are a must since bare feet are considered impolite in such settings.

Tools

Must-have tea ceremony tools

To fully immerse yourself in the tea ceremony experience, possessing your own set of tools is enlightening. A basic kit includes a chawan (tea bowl), chasen (bamboo whisk), chashaku (bamboo scoop), and fukusa (silk cloth). These essential items embody the ceremony's spirit, enabling you to practice or host your own ceremony. They are fundamental for an authentic experience, both in Kyoto and at home.

Chawan

Choosing your tea bowl

The chawan is not just a bowl; it's the centerpiece of the ceremony. Each bowl has its own character and choosing one can be very personal. Look for bowls that speak to you aesthetically but also consider their shape and weight in your hands. In Kyoto's markets, you'll find everything from rustic earthenware to sleek porcelain options.

Matcha

Selecting quality matcha

No tea ceremony is complete without premium matcha powder. In Kyoto, numerous shops offer expert guidance in selecting matcha that aligns with your taste preferences, whether you favor umami-rich or slightly bitter varieties. It's important to remember that high-quality matcha, recognized by its vibrant color and rich flavor, commands a higher price, but it's an investment worth making for the authentic experience.