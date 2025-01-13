What's the story

If you haven't gone on a lantern-lit bioluminescent kayak tour, you're missing out on a seriously magical experience.

Paddlers get to glide through waters lit up by nature's very own light show.

These tours happen at night (obviously) in certain coastal areas. You'll get to see bioluminescent critters lighting up the water around you. It's like being in a whole other world, right under the stars.