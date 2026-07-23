The hidden health benefits of lawn bowling
What's the story
Lawn bowling is a sport that is not just about precision and strategy. It also offers some surprising health benefits that go beyond the obvious physical activity. This low-impact game can be played by people of all ages and fitness levels, making it a great option for those looking to stay active without the strain of high-intensity workouts. Here are five unexpected health benefits of lawn bowling.
#1
Improves balance and coordination
Playing lawn bowling requires players to maintain balance while delivering their bowls.
This practice improves coordination and stability over time.
As players focus on their stance and movement, they develop better control over their body movements.
Improved balance is particularly beneficial, as it reduces the risk of falls, especially in older adults.
#2
Enhances mental focus
Lawn bowling is a game of strategy and concentration.
Players need to focus on their next move, which improves mental acuity over time.
The need for strategic planning and foresight keeps the mind engaged, improving cognitive functions like problem-solving skills and decision-making abilities.
#3
Promotes social interaction
Being a social sport, lawn bowling brings people together, encouraging interaction among players and spectators alike.
The social aspect of the game can help reduce stress levels by providing opportunities for conversation and camaraderie.
Regular participation in such activities has been linked to improved emotional well-being.
#4
Boosts cardiovascular health
Lawn bowling may not seem like an intense workout, but it involves a lot of walking around the green, which is good for your heart.
The gentle exercise helps improve circulation and can lower blood pressure when done regularly.
This is especially beneficial for people who may not be able to do more strenuous exercises.
#5
Supports flexibility development
The movements involved in lawn bowling, from bending down to deliver a bowl to stretching out as you follow its path, promote flexibility.
These actions help keep joints flexible and muscles limber over time, reducing stiffness and the risk of injury during other physical activities or daily tasks.