Love a little hair volume? Try layered bangs
What's the story
Layered bangs are a versatile way to refresh your look without going for a drastic haircut. They add texture and volume to your hair, complementing different face shapes and styles. Whether you have straight or wavy hair, layered bangs can add that extra oomph to your everyday hairstyle. Here are some practical tips to style layered bangs effortlessly, making them a part of your daily routine.
Length matters
Choosing the right length
The length of your bangs is key to how they sit and frame your face.
Longer bangs can be swept aside easily, while shorter ones make a bold statement.
If you are unsure, go for medium-length bangs that can be styled both ways.
This length gives you the flexibility to experiment with different looks without committing to a drastic change.
Product use
Styling with products
Using the right products can make a world of difference in how your layered bangs look.
A lightweight mousse or volumizing spray can add body and hold without weighing down the hair.
For those with finer hair, a texturizing spray can give definition and movement.
Experimenting with different products will help you find what works best for your hair type.
Drying tips
Blow drying techniques
Blow drying is another way to style layered bangs easily.
Use a round brush to lift the roots as you dry them, giving volume and bounce.
For a more relaxed look, use fingers instead of a brush once the hair is dry.
This technique works well for both straight and wavy textures.
Maintenance routine
Regular trims are essential
Regular trims are important to keep layered bangs looking sharp and fresh.
Ideally, schedule appointments every four to six weeks to avoid split ends and maintain shape.
This routine ensures that your bangs continue to complement your hairstyle as they grow out.
Accessory ideas
Experimenting with accessories
Accessories are an easy way to change up your layered bangs without any permanent changes.
Headbands, clips, or pins can be used creatively to style them differently every day or for special occasions.
Trying out different accessories lets you express personal style while keeping things interesting in everyday looks.