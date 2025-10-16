Layering for monsoon: Waterproof jackets to try

The monsoon season calls for a complete revamp of your wardrobe. The unpredictable rains and humidity levels make it important to wear clothes that are not only stylish but also functional. Waterproof jackets become an important part of this transition, giving you protection from the rain while keeping you comfortable. Here are some tips to help you pick the right waterproof jackets for this season.

Fabric selection Choose breathable fabrics When choosing a waterproof jacket, make sure it is made of breathable fabric. Materials like Gore-Tex or eVent allow sweat to escape while keeping water out. These fabrics keep you comfortable by regulating your body temperature even in humid conditions. Look for jackets with ventilation zippers for added breathability.

Portability factor Consider weight and packability Weight and packability are key when choosing a waterproof jacket for the monsoon. Lightweight jackets are easier to carry around and perfect for sudden weather changes. Packable designs that can be folded into small pouches make it easier to store them when not in use. This way, you can always have your jacket handy without it taking up much space in your bag.

Seam integrity Check seam sealing quality The quality of seam sealing is critical to ensure that your jacket is waterproof. Taped seams prevent water from seeping through the stitches, which are usually the weakest points on a garment. Inspect the jacket's construction carefully, and make sure that all seams are properly sealed before making a purchase.

Custom fit Look for adjustable features Adjustable features like hoods, cuffs, and hems can make a huge difference in how well a waterproof jacket performs during monsoon season. A hood with drawstrings keeps rainwater from getting into your face, while adjustable cuffs prevent water from entering through sleeves. These features help customize fit according to weather conditions.