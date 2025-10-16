Layering for monsoon: Waterproof jackets to try
The monsoon season calls for a complete revamp of your wardrobe. The unpredictable rains and humidity levels make it important to wear clothes that are not only stylish but also functional. Waterproof jackets become an important part of this transition, giving you protection from the rain while keeping you comfortable. Here are some tips to help you pick the right waterproof jackets for this season.
Fabric selection
Choose breathable fabrics
When choosing a waterproof jacket, make sure it is made of breathable fabric. Materials like Gore-Tex or eVent allow sweat to escape while keeping water out. These fabrics keep you comfortable by regulating your body temperature even in humid conditions. Look for jackets with ventilation zippers for added breathability.
Portability factor
Consider weight and packability
Weight and packability are key when choosing a waterproof jacket for the monsoon. Lightweight jackets are easier to carry around and perfect for sudden weather changes. Packable designs that can be folded into small pouches make it easier to store them when not in use. This way, you can always have your jacket handy without it taking up much space in your bag.
Seam integrity
Check seam sealing quality
The quality of seam sealing is critical to ensure that your jacket is waterproof. Taped seams prevent water from seeping through the stitches, which are usually the weakest points on a garment. Inspect the jacket's construction carefully, and make sure that all seams are properly sealed before making a purchase.
Custom fit
Look for adjustable features
Adjustable features like hoods, cuffs, and hems can make a huge difference in how well a waterproof jacket performs during monsoon season. A hood with drawstrings keeps rainwater from getting into your face, while adjustable cuffs prevent water from entering through sleeves. These features help customize fit according to weather conditions.
Extra features
Evaluate additional functionalities
Some waterproof jackets come with added functionalities, such as pockets with zippers or reflective elements for visibility in low light. These extras can enhance the utility of your jacket during monsoon adventures. Pockets with zippers keep your essentials safe from getting wet, while reflective elements make you visible during evening downpours or foggy conditions.