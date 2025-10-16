Cardigans + monsoon: 5 styles to try 

The monsoon season calls for a change in wardrobe, and cardigans make for the perfect versatile piece. They can be layered over different outfits, keeping you warm and stylish. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, cardigans can be your go-to choice. Here are five ways to wear cardigans this monsoon, making sure you stay comfortable and fashionable.

Tip 1 Layer with casual outfits Cardigans make for the perfect layering piece for casual outfits. Pair a lightweight cardigan with a T-shirt and jeans for a relaxed look. This combination is perfect for those cool monsoon evenings when you need an extra layer but don't want to compromise on style. Opt for neutral colors like beige or grey to keep it versatile.

Tip 2 Pair with dresses Adding a cardigan to your dress can instantly transition it from day to evening wear. Choose a cardigan that complements the color of your dress without overpowering it. A knee-length cardigan works well with most dresses, giving you a balanced silhouette while keeping you warm during unexpected rain showers.

Tip 3 Mix with formal wear For office wear during the monsoon, cardigans make for an elegant alternative to blazers. They give you the same polished look without being too formal or stuffy. Pair a fitted cardigan with tailored trousers or a pencil skirt for an office-ready look that is both professional and comfortable.

Tip 4 Experiment with patterns Monsoon is the perfect time to play around with patterns in your wardrobe, and cardigans are no exception. Stripes, checks, or floral prints can add an interesting element to your outfit while keeping it cohesive. Just make sure the patterns on your cardigan go well with the rest of your ensemble for a harmonious look.